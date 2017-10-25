Malama Auctions launch first retail Automobile Auction

Anahola is not only the home of Hoku Award Winner Kainani Kahaunaele, it's also where the ancient surf spot Kanahawale. It's now the home of Anahola Marketplace where you will find Malama Auctions. Malama Auctions will be hosted as they launch the first retail Automobile Auction, based solely in the state of Hawaii. John Genovese, owner of Malama Auctions.

The first of a monthly series of Auctions will begin on October 27, 2017. Among the many vehicles already entered into the auction, are a 2016 Toyota Tacoma, and a late-model Porsche Cayenne SUV. More vehicles are coming in every day, many with no reserve or minimum bid. It is estimated that over 100 cars will be sold before the end of this year. Anyone from around the state can take part in the bidding and purchasing. To enhance the live auction there will be simulcast bidding, where interested parties can bid from their computer or mobile device.

Any interested in buying or selling vehicles of any kind are encouraged to visit MalamaAuctions.com. For more details or call (808) 639-1380.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.