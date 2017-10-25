Kaiser High first school from Hawaii to win international film festival award

Henry J. Kaiser High School’s Media Communications Learning Center (MCLC) became the first high school from Hawaii to compete and win an award at the All American High School Film Festival (AAHSFF) in New York City. The short film “The Last Check”won in the category for Best Film Invitational 3 Day Shoot and Edit out of more than 30 other school entries.

“The Kaiser Cougar team effort went well beyond the travelers. There was a commitment by their parents, faculty, schoolmates, community, the department and donors to support our participation,”said Principal Justin Mew. “Alumni of the Kaiser MCLC laid a firm foundation of artifacts, skills, expectations and motivation, which led to the invitation and exuberant outcome –Best of Festival.”

Two teams from Kaiser’s MCLC were selected to compete. Micah Mew, Rosario Joaquin, Anna Garcia and Dalya Yoo’s short film “Summer Solitude”was selected as one of nine films from Hawaii to compete in the Drama category. The other group made up of Julia Bresnan, Lucy Chalekian, Makana Richter, Tyler Bender, Gearld Canaday IV, Hunter Dias, Albert Insisiengmay, Noah Matsumoto, Landon Shigeta and Riley-Jade Yee produced “The Last Check.”The group filmed in iconic locations such as Central Park, Grand Central Terminal, Grand Central NY Public Library and Bryant Park, and worked with a professional actor and actress in the city.

Julia reflected on the life changing experience and shared that, “the process [of participating in AAHSFF] helped me grow so much as a filmmaker. And being able to film in such iconic areas of New York City was an honor that I will cherish and remember forever.”

"The approach we took to capture the sound and achieve the correct lighting was a process we had to learn on the go,” added Landon. “This was the first time in New York for all of us, and we need to find new practices and techniques to work in a busy city.”

AAHSFF is the premier destination for talented high school filmmakers and media arts enthusiasts from around the world. Their mission is to provide immersive education with a profound impact, connecting the filmmaker of the future with the rewards, respect, and recognition they deserve. The purpose of the Film Invitational is to provide an immersive, real world, once in a lifetime experience for student filmmakers.

The Media Communications Learning Center at Kaiser High is a part of the Hawaii Department of Education’s (HIDOE) Learning Centers Program. It is a statewide categorically funded program designed to provide HIDOE students and their parents with greater academic choice by creating distinctive, specialized, and excellent programs within public education. Learning Centers are established within existing HIDOE schools with each Learning Center organized around a single theme or focus area. Kaiser High’s focus is on communication through media.

