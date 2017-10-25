Hirono, Gabbard present Filipino WWII vets with Congressional Gold Medal

Filipino veterans who served during World War II received Congress’ highest civilian honor in a special ceremony held Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, along with other leaders presented the Congressional Gold Medal to Filipino World War II veterans.

“Presenting the Congressional Gold Medal to our Filipino World War II veterans is a long overdue honor for hundreds of thousands of veterans and their families,” Hirono said.

The medal honors the 260,000 Filipino and Filipino American soldiers who served during the war 75 years ago.

"These loyal and courageous soldiers fought bravely, sacrificed greatly, many even paying the ultimate price alongside our American troops, yet for far too long, their service and sacrifice has gone unrecognized in the U.S.," Gabbard said. "I'm honored and proud that we can finally be here today to right this wrong."

It was a years-long battle for Hirono and Gabbard, who repeatedly fought for more national recognition for these veterans. In 2015, President Obama signed their Filipino Veterans of World War II Gold Medal Act into law.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.