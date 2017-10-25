Business Report: A 20-year forecast for air traffic worldwide - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Business Report: A 20-year forecast for air traffic worldwide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The International Air Transport Association says, in 20 years, traffic will double. That's a cautionary note for officials working on upgrading air traffic control. Asia-Pacific is driving growth. In five years China will overtake America for air travel. In 20 years China will have twice the air traffic America has today. Other rapid growth countries will be India, Indonesia, Thailand and Turkey.

