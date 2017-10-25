Moped rider critically hurt in crash in Waipahu - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Moped rider critically hurt in crash in Waipahu

WAIPAHU, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A moped rider was critically injured in a crash in Waipahu early Wednesday, Emergency Medical Services said.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on Kahuamo Street.

EMS officials said the man appeared to be in his 60s.

It’s not quite clear how the crash happened.

There were no road closures in the area.

