Forecast: Wet weather continues for eastern half of the state

The wet weather continues for the eastern half of the state. The cold front has stalled between Maui County and the Island of Hawaii. Those islands will be cloud-covered and wet for one more day, then clearing will occur.

For Oahu and Kauai, cool and mostly dry northerly winds will bring very comfortable conditions. The high in Honolulu will be 85 degrees.

Surf is much larger than anticipated along north and west shores and has triggered a warning. Waves today will be 20-25 feet north, 12-18 feet west, 3-5 feet south, 2-4 feet east.

HIGH SURF WARNING north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Molokai. North shores only for Oahu and Maui.

High Surf Advisory for Oahu west shores.

Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaii waters primarily because of larger seas.

- Dan Cooke

