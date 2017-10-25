If Waikiki seems busier than normal today, this is why

The bustling streets of Waikiki will get even busier on Wednesday as production crews film another episode of "Hawaii Five-0."

Starting at 7 a.m., crews will be using Ala Wai Boulevard, along with Ohua, Kalakaua, Monsarrat and Paki avenues for filming.

A military convoy is expected to pass through these areas.

Officials say filming should wrap up by 6 p.m.

The episode is expected to air sometime in January.

