EMS: Man wasn't in crosswalk when hit by truck on North Shore - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

EMS: Man wasn't in crosswalk when hit by truck on North Shore

NORTH SHORE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Both directions of Kamehameha Highway on the North Shore have been reopened after a pedestrian crash early Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services said a 49-year-old man was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck.

Officials said the man was on the highway but not in a crosswalk.

The truck driver was not injured.

Honolulu police temporarily shut down Kamehameha Highway at Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road, but it was reopened around 4:30 a.m.

