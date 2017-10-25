Dangerously large surf pounding north, west shores of islands - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Dangerously large surf pounding north, west shores of islands

Dangerously large surf is pounding north and west shores of most of the Hawaiian islands.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Molokai, and north-facing shores of Oahu and Maui. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for west-facing shores of Oahu.

The warning and advisory are both in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters said surf could reach up to 25 feet.

Expect strong breaking waves that may make swimming difficult and dangerous.

