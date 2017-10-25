Dangerously large surf pounding north, west shores of islands

Rain is giving Hawaii a good soak as wet weather settles in across the state.More >>
Rain is giving Hawaii a good soak as wet weather settles in across the state.More >>
Dozens of homeless were kicked out of a camp under the Nimitz viaduct.More >>
Dozens of homeless were kicked out of a camp under the Nimitz viaduct.More >>
PHOTO: Kauai High Red Raiders honor life of former athlete by retiring jersey 64More >>
PHOTO: Kauai High Red Raiders honor life of former athlete by retiring jersey 64More >>
PHOTOS: Fishing vessel stuck in Waikiki watersMore >>
PHOTOS: Fishing vessel stuck in Waikiki watersMore >>