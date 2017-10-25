Dangerously large surf pounding north, west shores of islands

Dangerously large surf is pounding north and west shores of most of the Hawaiian islands.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Molokai, and north-facing shores of Oahu and Maui. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for west-facing shores of Oahu.

The warning and advisory are both in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters said surf could reach up to 25 feet.

Expect strong breaking waves that may make swimming difficult and dangerous.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.