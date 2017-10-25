Jimmy Fallon jokes about Spam thefts in Hawaii

Recent Spam thefts have officially become the joke of late night television.

In a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he joked about the Spam thefts in a stand up monologue.

"This is pretty weird – I heard that people in Hawaii are stealing cans of Spam and re-selling them. So if you think you're having a rough day, imagine being the guy waiting on the corner for a Spam dealer ... he's like 'where's this guy? Where's this guy? C'mon get here, man!" Fallon said as he portrayed a jumpy addict.

The spam thefts made headlines last week after they were reportedly being sold on the streets as a quick way for drug money, Institute for Human Services officials said.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon can be viewed following Hawaii News Now's 10 p.m. broadcast on KHNL.

