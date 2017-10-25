Attorney: 3 Honolulu police commissioners should step down

An attorney who helped convinced federal authorities to investigate former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha is calling for a major overhaul at the Honolulu Police Commission.

Alexander Silvert, first assistant federal public defender, said three commission members – Max Sword, Cha Thompson and Eddie Flores – should step down. He said they made no inquiries into the controversy surrounding Kealoha and his deputy prosecutor wife, Katherine, when they voted to give the chief a $250,000 retirement payout.

"I think they should resign voluntarily if they don't, the mayor should ask for their resignation,” said Silvert.

"Those three members of the commission who still are on today trying to decide today who the new police chief should be should have no role in that process."

Silvert represented Gerard Puana, whom federal investigators say was framed by the Kealohas because of a heated legal dispute he and his 98-year-old mother had with the Kealohas.

The Kealohas have pleaded not guilty and their attorney Myles Breiner has called the charges “fictions.”

Sword and Thompson had no comment and Flores could not be reached.

Sword has recused himself from the process because one of the finalists, Thomas Aiu, is related to his wife.

It’s now up to four members of the commission to pick the next police chief, which could happen this week.

A resignation or another recusal could set the selection process back for months.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.