With rising swell expected, Peahi Challenge gets the green light

Although a rising swell is set to roll in later this week, organizers of the Red Bull Queen of the Bay surfing competition say it may not run.

The competition is the first ever women's surf contest at Waimea Bay. Their holding period runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 21, but organizer are hoping to get an extension.

Meanwhile, six women who would've been in that contest are instead flying to Maui to compete in the Peahi Challenge.

The World Surf League has put that event on green alert to run either Friday or Saturday, or even both days.

This year will mark the third year for the challenge. Maui's Billy Kemper took home the trophy the first two years, and Paige Alms won last year's inaugural women's challenge.

