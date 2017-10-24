4 monk seal pups born on Oahu this summer

Kaimana, Waikiki's famous monk seal pup, made quite a splash over the summer.

And she's not only doing well, but so are three other pups also born this summer on Oahu.

The four pups — two males and two females — were born between May and July this year.

NOAA confirms to Hawaii News Now they're are all doing well.

While Kaimana's birth generated lots of headlines and interest, there's no indication that the total number of births is up.

NOAA says about 15 to 18 monk seals are born in the main Hawaiian Islands annually.

This year, 18 were born from Kauai to Hawaii Island, but three died.

