Honaunau man arrested for allegedly using fake $100 bills

Hawaii Island police want to warn the community of counterfeit cash circulating on the Big Island.

Police: Phony $100 bills are circulating on the Big Island

A Big Island was arrested Monday after being accused of passing fake money around the Kona area.

Hawaii Island police say surveillance video led them to 36-year-old Matthew Cummings of Honaunau.

Cummings is accused of using phony hundred dollar bills at several establishments since the start of October.

Investigators say they found components used to create counterfeit money at his home along with almost 200 grams of marijuana.

He now faces multiple counts of forgery in the first degree along with other theft and drug offenses.

Cummings is being held on $130,000 bail.

