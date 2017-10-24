Huckabee to address Hawaii Republicans

Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor and Fox News contributor, will address Hawaii Republicans on Tuesday night.

Huckabee is speaking to the Hawaii Republican Party at the Koolau Ballrooms.

The event is a fundraiser, and it's being chaired by former Hawaii Gov. Linda Lingle.

Earlier in the day, Huckabee took to Twitter to show off his aloha attire.

He also posted a photo in which he's posing with Gov. David Ige.

At beautiful Hawaii State Capitol with fmr Gov Linda Lingle and current Gov David Ige. Enjoying 50th State beauty and hospitality. pic.twitter.com/IUtSj1K4wa — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 24, 2017

