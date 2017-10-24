Looking for a seasonal job? This retailer has almost 1,000 openings

One of the nation's largest department stores has good news for anyone seeking a holiday job.

Macy's announced Tuesday that they are hiring almost 1,000 seasonal employees across their ten locations across Hawaii, and each store is holding a special hiring event this week for interested applicants.

On Thursday and Friday of this week, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., the company will be conducting interviews the following stores:

Ala Moana, Honolulu, HI

Ka Makana Ali’i, Kapolei, HI

Kahala, Honolulu, HI

Pearlridge, Aiae, HI

Waikiki, Honolulu, HI

Windward, Kaneohe, HI

Makalapua, Kailua-Kona, HI

Prince Kuhio Plaza, Hilo, HI

Kukui Grove, Lihue, HI

Queen Kaahumanu Center, Kahulu, HI

Potential candidates should apply in advance at macysJOBS.com to discover open positions, the company says.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.