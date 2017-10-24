3 Kakaako parks re-open, but not the most popular one

The Hawaii Community Development Authority is set to reopen three parks that it closed earlier this month following homeless sweeps.

Kewalo Basin Park, Gateway Park and Point Panic will reopen on Monday. The parks have been closed since Oct. 9.

"At Kewalo Basin Park there was a lake. Some sort of irrigation problem caused that lake to form so that's been solved now. There are also four poles that are badly corroded and need to be removed," said HCDA spokesman Garret Kamemoto.

The agency is in the process of replacing those poles at a cost of $500 a piece.

In the meantime, Kamemoto confirmed that Kakaako Waterfront Park will remain closed indefinitely.

Safety concerns prompted the HCDA to close the park. The announcement came following a string of dog attacks and the discovery squatters had been tapping into the electricity, exposing live wires.

Officials say the squatters who were living there caused a minimum of $500,000 in damage.

