Crossing the street? Whatever you do, don't look at your phone

Starting Wednesday, pedestrians could be fined for crossing a street on Oahu while looking at a cell phone or other electronic device.

The first violation can earn a walker a fine between $15 to $35. Additional violations then raise to $75 to $99.

That's lower than the $130 fine for jaywalking.

The measure, known as the Electronic Devices Pedestrian Safety Bill, was introduced by Councilman Brandon Elefante and aims to push some of the responsibility for pedestrian safety to those who are crossing roadways.

"Sometimes I wish there were laws that we did not have to pass, that perhaps common sense would prevail. But sometimes we lack common sense," Mayor Kirk Caldwell said in July, after signing the bill into law.

Some have called the bill intrusive and another attempt at local government overreach, but others say it's needed to keep pedestrians distraction free.

The National Safety Council has backed the measure, saying it could save lives.

