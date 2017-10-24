PHOTOS: Wet weather soaks Hawaii

The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund a political research firm that produced a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.More >>
The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund a political research firm that produced a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.More >>
The gathering has the potential for awkward moments because it follows spats between Trump and GOP senators such as John McCain of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee, as well as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.More >>
The gathering has the potential for awkward moments because it follows spats between Trump and GOP senators such as John McCain of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee, as well as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.More >>
President Donald Trump's six-month worldwide ban on refugees entering the United States is ending as his administration prepares to unveil new screening procedures.More >>
President Donald Trump's six-month worldwide ban on refugees entering the United States is ending as his administration prepares to unveil new screening procedures.More >>