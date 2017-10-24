Rainbow Wahine basketball Green and White scrimmage to be held Friday

HONOLULU – Fans will get their first opportunity to check out the 2017-18 Rainbow Wahine basketball team this Friday, Oct. 27, at 7:00 p.m. in the Stan Sheriff Center when the ‘Bows take the court for the annual Green vs. White Scrimmage.

The Rainbow Wahine return all five starters and eight letter-winners from last year’s team. The 2016-18 ‘Bows finished 12-18 overall but rode a season-best four-game winning streak into the Big West quarterfinals.

Lone senior Sarah Toeaina, a 2016-17 first-team all Big West Conference guard, gave the Rainbow Wahine 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season. Junior point guard Olivia Crawford finished her sophomore season on a tear, averaging 11.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game over the last six games of 2016-17, while shooting better than 47 percent from the field in that span.

Returning redshirts Rachel Odumu, Tia Kanoa, and Amy Atwell, along with freshmen Lauren Rewers, Jadynn Alexander and Mackenzie Clinch Hoycard will get their first game-like experience as Rainbow Wahine in the scrimmage.

The scrimmage will serve as a warm-up for Hawai‘i’s only exhibition game ahead of the 2017-18 season. The ‘Bows will host UH Hilo in an exhibition on Nov. 1 before hitting the road to open the regular season at Portland on Nov. 10.

Season ticket holders are invited to join the 2017-18 Rainbow Wahine in a pregame Ice Cream Social at 5:30 p.m. in the Ed Wong Hospitality Room.

Hawai‘i’s first home game of 2017-18 is Nov. 17 against Northern Arizona when the Bank of Hawai‘i Classic tips off in the Stan Sheriff Center.