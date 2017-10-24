Special Olympics Hawai’i Goes Over the Edge

Take giving to new heights. Early bird registration is now open for Special Olympics Hawai’i’s popular Over the Edge fundraiser. The ninth annual event, will take place Saturday, October 28, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa. Over the Edge invites 96 participants to rappel more than 400 feet down the side of the iconic hotel, while enjoying unparalleled views of Waikiki and Diamond Head.

Last year’s event quickly filled to capacity so interested parties are strongly encouraged to sign up today at www.sohawaii.org/. The registration fee is $100 per participant. All participants are asked to raise a minimum of $1,000 to benefit Special Olympics Hawai’i, must be 18 years of age by the day of the event, and weigh less than 300 pounds.

“Each year our team eagerly anticipates the return of Special Olympics Hawai’i and their supporters for another year of Over the Edge,” said Doug Sears, Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa General Manager. “It is such a unique fundraiser that truly showcases the beauty of Hawai’i, creates lasting memories and supports an organization that does so much for our athletes with intellectual disabilities.”

All funds raised from Over the Edge stay in the islands to support local Special Olympics Hawai’i athletes train and compete. To thank Over the Edge thrill-seekers, each participant will receive a 2017 Over the Edge t-shirt. Additional prizes will be available to participants who raise more than the $1,000 minimum.

Since 2009, Over the Edge has raised more than $1,046,000 for Special Olympics Hawai’i allowing the local nonprofit to provide services to more than 5,000 participants statewide.

“Many of our Over the Edge participants share that they are afraid of heights but do this event anyway to support our athletes, which is just incredible,” said Nancy Bottelo, Special Olympics Hawai’i president and CEO. “Our athletes conquer their fears and challenges on a daily basis and this fundraiser is just one way that we can show support for their hard work.”

Those who wish to support Special Olympics Hawai’i but do not want to participate in Over the Edge can also make a donation at www.firstgiving.com/SpecialOlympicsHawaii/over-the-edge-2017. This year’s Over the Edge event seeks to raise $140,000 for Special Olympics Hawai’i.

For more information on Special Olympics Hawai’i, please contact 808-943-8808 or visit www.specialolympicshawaii.org.

