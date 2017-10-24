Sunrise Shape Up: Hit the Beach

If you have any kind of commitment to excellence like a certain NFL football team you realize sometimes you have to switch things up, do things different. That's what Phil and Bryan from Clark Hatch Fitness are going to help us do with our workout, right Phil?

Yeah we're here at the beautiful beach today, changing up the atmosphere, the environment. Doesn't matter where you are, what you do, just as long as you get up and do something, do it somewhere. So here we are. We have Bryan who's going to talk about it a little more for us.

OK Bryan, what do we got?

Today we've got a little circuit for Phil. I'm very fortunate to be explaining the exercises. He's going to be doing it. We're going to start with running on the spot just to raise his cardio. Ready, right now. 3, 2, 1, he's just gonna sprint on the spot. He's pumping his arms. This is great pro perception for the ankles. So what that means is injury prevention. The muscles' going to be working a little differently with the resistance. Then he's going to jump straight into some squats. He's going to go from a narrow to a wide position, working the muscles laterally. As you can see here it's engaging the core, the glutes, the quads, all that good stuff and the heart's pounding. Then from there he's going to go down into a push-up position. He's going to be jumping again out and in, working with the resistance of the sand.

He's feeling it.

It's good. He's working hard. And then the last exercise is just going into the old-school push-ups and just pumping it out. So...this is a great exercise routine you can do anywhere. It doesn't have to be at the beach. But we do have these beautiful beaches to use as well. It could be in your backyard or in the gym. So 4 cycles, 5 cycles of that every-other-day, you'll be looking fantastic.

So it's not just a novelty. There is extra resistance from the sand, right?

{breathes deep} Ask Bryan.

Yes, definitely. Well done Mate.

If you want this complete routine, go to our website Hawaiinewsnow.com. You guys ready? Let's go!

THE WORKOUT

Do each of the following exercises for 30 seconds. Then rest for a minute. Then repeat 3 or 4 times.

WHY IT WORKS

Exercising on sand creates an unstable platform which stimulates your body and mind to recruit more muscles to perform the desired movement, the sand also adds extra resistance with low impact on joints, making it a perfect exercising environment for all age groups.

THE EXERCISES

- Running on the spot. Be sure to warm up with some light marching engaging the arms as well as legs. The more muscles you can engage the more calories you will burn. Gradually increase speed lifting knees higher and pumping arms faster. Continue as fast as you can move your feet and arms for approximately 30 seconds.

- In & Out Jump Squats Standing with feet placed together and hands down by your side, Bend your legs, jump up, and separate your feet in mid air. Land with feet separated preferably beyond shoulder width. Now lower your body into a squat. Jump up and land back into your starting position. Repeat this action for approximately 30 seconds.

- Straight arm plank with leg hops in and out: Starting in a push up position with feet together and abs drawn in. Bend knees slightly and jump spreading your legs outwards to a shoulder width distance, immediately following your landing jump back to your starting position with feet together. Repeat this action for approximately 30 seconds.

- Push-ups: Starting in your push up position which will look like a straight arm plank, lower yourself downward until your chest almost touches the sand pause for a second before pressing your upper body back up to the starting position while squeezing your chest. Repeat this action for approximately 30 seconds.

