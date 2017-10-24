Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Annual Haunted House

The Sheraton Princess Kaiulani will be having their Annual Haunted House on Friday, October 27 – Tuesday, October 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. This year's theme is 'Villians'.

There will be twenty villain themed rooms to walk through. The event is suitable for children ages 12 and older and will also includes a keiki corner with kid friendly activities. There is a suggested donation of $5 per guest. All donations from the haunted house will be donated to Aloha United Way.

For more information, call (808) 922-5811

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.