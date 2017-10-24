US appeals Hawaii judge's order blocking newest travel ban

HONOLULU (AP) - The Trump administration is appealing a Hawaii judge's order that blocks the newest version of the travel ban.

Attorneys for the U.S. government filed court papers Tuesday saying they are taking the case to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appeals court has blocked both of Trump's previous bans.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson put President Donald Trump's latest set of restrictions on hold just hours before they were to take effect last week, ruling that the policy has the same problems as its predecessor.

The third version of the ban targets travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, along with some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

The White House has said the ruling thwarts Trump's efforts to keep the American people safe.

