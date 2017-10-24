National Take-Back Initiative: Turn in your unused and/or expired medications

The Department of the Attorney General is once again partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and State Narcotics Enforcement Division, Department of Public Safety to coordinate a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, October 28, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at various collection points on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Hilo, and Kona.

This will be the DEA’s 14th National Take-Back Initiative for the state of Hawaii. Anyone with expired or unused prescription medications is encouraged to bring their medications to the collection sites. A list of designated collection sites is attached, or you can visit www.dea.gov or www.ag.hawaii.gov to learn more.

On Oahu, if you miss the October 28th Take Back, you will have another chance to safely dispose of your medications at the Leeward Discovery Fair/Celebrate Safe Communities Day on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Leeward Community College, Parking Lot, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. This service is free and anonymous – no questions asked. Tablets, capsules, and all other solid dosage forms of medication will be accepted. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted.

“Expired prescription drugs on your shelf are dangerous to yourself and others. Do the right thing and dispose of them safely” said Attorney General Doug Chin.

“Prescription drug abuse in Hawaii continues to be a serious concern and DEA is pleased to be working once again with the community as well as our state local partners to support the National Take Back Initiative,” said John Callery, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Honolulu District Office.

“The Take-Back Program is a free, convenient way for the community to dispose of unneeded or unwanted medication. The Department of Public Safety encourages the public to use this important program,” said NED Administrator, Jared Redulla.

In Hawaii, from September 2010 – April 2017, over 28,000 pounds of pharmaceuticals have been safely collected and disposed of at the previous 13 take-back events. Nationwide, the take-backs have collected a total of 4,052 tons of pharmaceuticals since September 2010. Unused or expired medicine should be disposed of properly when it is no longer needed for the illness for which it was prescribed.

