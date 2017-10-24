National Take-Back Initiative: Turn in your unused and/or expired medications

President Donald Trump's six-month worldwide ban on refugees entering the United States is ending as his administration prepares to unveil new screening procedures.More >>
President Donald Trump's six-month worldwide ban on refugees entering the United States is ending as his administration prepares to unveil new screening procedures.More >>
The gathering has the potential for awkward moments because it follows spats between Trump and GOP senators such as John McCain of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee, as well as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.More >>
The gathering has the potential for awkward moments because it follows spats between Trump and GOP senators such as John McCain of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee, as well as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.More >>
A cold front that brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to Oahu on Monday is now moving east over Maui and the Big Island.More >>
A cold front that brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to Oahu on Monday is now moving east over Maui and the Big Island.More >>
HONOLULU (AP) - The Trump administration is appealing a Hawaii judge's order that blocks the newest version of the travel ban.More >>
HONOLULU (AP) - The Trump administration is appealing a Hawaii judge's order that blocks the newest version of the travel ban.More >>