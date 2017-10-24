Business Report: A next-generation wind farm off the coast of Scotland

Let's start with a map of Scotland that shows you where this project is. The Hywind project is 15 miles off the coast of Peterhead, in Aberdeenshire. It's a fishing town and a service port for North Sea oil rigs.

What's new about them is, they're floating rigs, tethered to the sea bottom by chains. It's the world's first floating wind farm. That allows them to be positioned in deeper waters. The turbines are 830 feet tall, but 256 feet submerged. So they float with the turbine tops about six stories above the sea. In Hawaii, offshore wind power technically has great potential.

But there is great concern about the effect on whales and other life. Now we don't have to guess: we can watch and see what happens off the Aberdeen coast.

