Forecast: Maui, Big Island get soaked by heavy showers

After several inches of rain and an active night with thunderstorms over the western end of the state, we are seeing the heavy band of showers move east.

A number of alerts are up for Maui and Hawaii Island for the early hours of your Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warning for the Valley Isle and a flood advisory for Hawaii Island. It is much more quiet to the west.

Expect heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms associated with a strong cold front and upper level disturbance, called trough, may lead to flash flooding, especially from Maui to the Big Island through Tuesday.

The front will continue down the island chain and shift east of the Big Island Wednesday afternoon.

Cooler and drier air with northerly winds will follow the front through the second half of the week.

Let’s talk surf. The current northwest swell declined overnight, with a larger northwest swell expected to build Tuesday afternoon producing surf around advisory level along north facing shores through Wednesday. An even bigger and long-period northwest swell near the end of the week may produce warning level surf. The south swell will decline over the next few days.

Stay tuned.

- Jennifer Robbins

