Manhunt underway for suspect who opened fire in Liliha

A manhunt in underway for an attempted murder suspect who opened fire in Liliha early Tuesday.

Honolulu police said a man wearing a black mask fired several shots in a parking lot near the Foodland on North School Street just after midnight.

The suspect then ran away.

Investigators said there were two victims – a man and a woman – but it’s unclear if either of them were shot. The male victim got in a car and drove off.

The vehicle was later found on Kauluwela Place, not far from where the shots were fired.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This story will be updated.

