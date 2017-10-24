Flash flood warnings issued for Molokai, Lanai as thunderstorms move east

Flash flood warnings were posted for the islands of Molokai and Lanai as a cold front continues to push a band of heavy rain and thunderstorms eastward.

On Molokai, the Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 2:30 a.m. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said rain was falling on the island at a rate of one to two inches per hour. The river gauge at Halawa Stream was continuing to rise.

On Lanai, the warning is in effect until 3 a.m. and includes, but is not limited to Lanai City, Manele and Lanai Airport.

The warnings replaced flood advisories that were in effect earlier for the two islands.

A Flash Flood Watch also remains in effect for Oahu, Maui County and the Big Island until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

