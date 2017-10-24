Flash Flood Warning issued for Big Island as thunderstorms move east

A cold front that brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to Oahu on Monday is now moving east over Maui and the Big Island.

A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for the Big Island until 11:15 a.m.

Heavy rains are already starting to impact roads on the Big Island. Police said Wood Valley Road in Pahala is closed until further notice due to severe flooding and hazardous conditions.

The Flash Flood Warning that was in effect for West Maui has expired, but a Flash Flood Watch remains posted for Maui County and the Big Island until Tuesday afternoon. That means there's still a potential for flash flooding, the National Weather Service warned.

The Maui Electric Company said the severe weather knocked out power to approximately 66,500 customers early Tuesday. Officials said lightning hit the electrical system, causing damage to electrical equipment and downed power lines.

As of 9 a.m., power was restored to approximately 19,000 customers.

MECO crews are still working to restore power to all remaining customers.

Police said they are still able to receive 911 calls.

Heavy rains also caused problems on Maui roadways. Police say Haleakala Highway is closed at the intersection of Hana Highway due to flooding. Drivers are advised to avoid the roads until the weather subsides.

Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina is also partially closed at Kaanapali Parkway due to mud and debris on the road.

Several schools have reported closures, including Kamehameha Schools Maui and the Doris Todd Christian Academy.

Classes at University of Maui College are canceled up until 10 a.m., but students are advised to monitor UH system announcements.

All classes and services at Kaunoa Senior Services are canceled, county officials said.

The state Department of Education said all public schools are open even though power is out at some locations. However, water is still running.

Some bus routes are canceled, including the Kahakuloa and Honokohau Valley bus routes.

All the heavy rain has prompted a Brown Water Advisory for Maui waters, the state Department of Health said. The public should stay out of the water due to possible overflowing cesspools and sewer manholes, along with other hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service has also issued a High Wind Warning for Big Island summits.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms could become widespread, causing streams to quickly overflow their banks and lead to life threatening flash flooding.

While the heavy showers are associated with the front, a developing area of moisture to the east of the state will fuel drenching rains ahead of the front itself.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.