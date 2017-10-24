Hawaii's AG signs letter to Congress opposing federal firearm legislation

Hawaii's Attorney General Doug Chin joined 16 other states in voicing their opposition on controversial concealed firearm legislation.

In a letter to Congress dated Oct. 22, 2017, district attorneys from various states ask leaders to prevent the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017 from becoming law.

The act, introduced in February, would force states to recognize concealed carry weapon permits from other states.

Chin says such a measure would "override local public safety decisions and endanger communities and police."

“Hawaii lawmakers already made decisions about firearms and public safety that best serve our state. We will resist any efforts by the federal government to turn our state into the Wild West and strip Hawaii residents of the protections passed by our state leaders,” Chin said in a statement.

Other district attorneys who signed the letter represent the states of New York, Massachusetts, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia.

“We would not mandate that one State honor another’s fishing, liquor, or hunting permits, yet the proposed legislation applies that same flawed approach to the far more serious issue of who may carry a concealed firearm,” Chin said.

To read the full act, click here.

