Teenage girl injured after tree falls near Ala Moana Shopping Center

Honolulu fire officials said at least one teenage girl was injured Monday night when a tree came crashing down near Ala Moana Shopping Center.

HFD says four people were waiting at a bus stop on the makai side of Ala Moana when the tree came down.

The large tree took out the bus shelter and seriously injured the teenager. The three other people waiting at the bus stop were not injured.

City park crews will return to clean up the downed tree. The extent of the girl's injuries are unknown.

The weather-related incident comes as heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported near the south shore of Oahu. Dozens of customers are also dealing with spotty power outages across Oahu.

