Fatal Kunia stabbing investigation continues with little information

Three days after a woman was found stabbed to death at a Kunia farm lot, no suspects have been arrested and a motive is unclear.

Last week Friday, the 73-year-old woman was found dead just off Kunia Road before 8 p.m. Sources say she had multiple stab wounds to her torso, a broken leg and arm, and a knife protruding from her head.

The woman's family tells Hawaii News Now she worked at the farm and was alone during the time of the incident.

Honolulu's Medical Examiner did not release the woman's name pending notification of family members.

The woman was discovered just hours before another stabbing in Waikiki, but police say the two stabbings are completely unrelated.

HPD is asking anyone with tips or information to come forward. Tipsters can call Honolulu Police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.