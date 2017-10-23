Detectives investigate death of 2-year-old who suffered severe burns

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who died after suffering apparent burns while under the supervision of her father at Schofield Barracks.

Ocean Wright suffered the burns in August. Medical personnel and military law enforcement responded to a 911 call at the sergeant's home on base on August 18.

Wright's mother, Sassidy Curry, said the child suffered severe burns to her face, shoulders, arms and legs. Curry immediately flew to Hawaii and spoke with doctors at Kapiolani Medical Center.

"He said it looks like the child had water poured on her, and her arm went up to defend herself," she said. "I only can imagine the screams that she had and the pain that she felt."

Wright lived with her mother and two siblings in Las Vegas. She arrived on Oahu in June to spend two months with her father, a 25th Infantry Division soldier at Schofield Barracks.

Curry said there were bruises on the child's body along with a bite mark. The girl had been staying with her father, his new wife and two other children. The adults' explanation of the burns kept changing, according to Curry.

The Honolulu Police Department opened a first-degree assault case for the injuries. They said a 21-year-old woman was a suspect, but no one was arrested.

The 2-year-old girl died on September 25, five weeks after being hospitalized.



"I felt like I wanted to die. I watched my baby on life support for 23 days. I watched her suffer for five weeks," said Curry.



Sources say HPD's homicide unit is investigating. The case is currently classified as an unattended death while police wait for the autopsy results.



"I'm never going to stop until justice happens," said Curry. "My daughter might be dead in flesh, but she still lives on because as long as I'm her mother, I'm never going to stop.

An Army spokesman said that military law enforcement from Schofield Barracks alerted Child Protective Services about an hour after the girl went to the hospital. There were no prior reports of abuse involving the soldier and his family, according to the Army.

