'It was just like home': Homeless are kicked out of camp under Nimitz viaduct

The first large scale homeless sweep in two years below the Nimitz Viaduct starts on Monday. At least 180 people and dozens of pets were living below the viaduct before outreach crews alerted them of the upcoming cleanup. State officials decided to execute the sweep due to a spike in crime and because debris that floated into streams ended up in Honolulu Harbor and Keehi Lagoon. Part of the Moanalua Stream on the mauka side of the viaduct will be closed through Nov. 17. ...More >>
As the state prepares to sweep out an entrenched homeless camp under the airport viaduct next week, animal advocates have moved in first.More >>
More than a dozen outreach workers canvassed the area beneath the Nimitz viaduct Monday morning alerting squatters to an upcoming sweep.More >>
A busy road near the airport swarmed with a growing homeless population is getting new attention from the state.More >>
Rain is giving Hawaii a good soak as wet weather settles in across the state.More >>
Dozens of homeless were kicked out of a camp under the Nimitz viaduct.More >>
