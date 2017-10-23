'It was just like home': Homeless are kicked out of camp under Nimitz viaduct

A busy road near the airport swarmed with a growing homeless population is getting new attention from the state.

A busy road near the airport swarmed with a growing homeless population is getting new attention from the state.

State to homeless living under Nimitz Viaduct: It's time to move out

State to homeless living under Nimitz Viaduct: It's time to move out

More than a dozen outreach workers canvassed the area beneath the Nimitz viaduct Monday morning alerting squatters to an upcoming sweep.

More than a dozen outreach workers canvassed the area beneath the Nimitz viaduct Monday morning alerting squatters to an upcoming sweep.

At least 180 squatters living under Nimitz viaduct prepare to move out

At least 180 squatters living under Nimitz viaduct prepare to move out

As the state prepares to sweep out an entrenched homeless camp under the airport viaduct next week, animal advocates have moved in first.

As the state prepares to sweep out an entrenched homeless camp under the airport viaduct next week, animal advocates have moved in first.

The first large scale homeless sweep in two years below the Nimitz Viaduct starts on Monday. At least 180 people and dozens of pets were living below the viaduct before outreach crews alerted them of the upcoming cleanup. State officials decided to execute the sweep due to a spike in crime and because debris that floated into streams ended up in Honolulu Harbor and Keehi Lagoon. Part of the Moanalua Stream on the mauka side of the viaduct will be closed through Nov. 17. ...

The first large scale homeless sweep in two years below the Nimitz Viaduct starts on Monday. At least 180 people and dozens of pets were living below the viaduct before outreach crews alerted them of the upcoming cleanup. State officials decided to execute the sweep due to a spike in crime and because debris that floated into streams ended up in Honolulu Harbor and Keehi Lagoon. Part of the Moanalua Stream on the mauka side of the viaduct will be closed through Nov. 17. ...

For first time in 2 years, state clears homeless from Nimitz Viaduct

For first time in 2 years, state clears homeless from Nimitz Viaduct

For the first time in more than two years the state swept one of the most entrenched homeless encampments on Oahu.

Traffic crawled along Nimitz Highway Monday morning as dozens of homeless campers emerged from beneath the viaduct. Of the 180 people estimated that were living there, only six accepted help.

"Most of the people we encountered were like, 'no we're good. Thank you very much,'" said Institute for Human Services outreach worker Justin Phillips.

There are no families with children living at the camp known for its drugs and gambling.

Some families picked up a couple campers, but the majority – accompanied by their dogs – carted what they could carry down the shoulder of the highway. Some told us they were headed to Keehi Lagoon.

Shirley Torres wasn't sure where to go next. For eight years, she lived under the viaduct.

"I was comfortable over there. It was just like home," said Torres.

Like many campers Torres said she had to leave behind most of what she owns. State workers stored items people didn't want thrown out.

"Everything I lost in there," said Torres.

"I had to leave my shed behind," said Lisa Chandler. "They wouldn't let me bring it out because I was taking too long."

For safety reasons the media wasn't allowed inside the abandoned encampment. But from the road, once visible make-shift house boats that lined the stream were gone. Trash littered the ground in some piles that were several feet high.

Dressed in coveralls, a 40-man crew hired by the state began the clean-up, hauling away countless truck loads of rubbish. Once the trash is fully removed, transportation officials say they have a plan to keep squatters from coming back.

"As we clear the rail contractor is going to be coming in a putting up fencing and putting up video cameras in the area to make sure it stays clear. And also bring in security 24-7," said Department of Transportation Director of Highways Division Ed Sniffen.

The state says it will be about a month before the clean-up is fully complete.

Over the past week, animal advocates have rescued close to 100 dogs from the Nimitz camp.

Hawaiian Humane Society staff were on scene Monday morning helping animals that needed medical attention. Workers also provided homeless pet owners with the basics.

"We're bringing out dog food, leashes, collars, we're offering free sterilization," said Hawaiian Humane Society field service manager, Harold Han.

It's estimated there are still 60 dogs in and around the area.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.