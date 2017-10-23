Local Connection: Waikiki Violence

The latest murder in Waikiki should be setting off alarm bells in the visitor industry.
It's not clear whether we are in the midst of a new trend of escalating violence, or just a temporary spike. But it does seem like several incidents recently have been due -- at least in part -- to groups of young men looking for thrills or trouble. Nothing like the combination of testosterone and alcohol or other drugs to produce random death.
But potential visitors who Google "Waikiki" are unlikely to carefully analyze news of two stabbings and a shooting on the sidewalk of what is supposed to be a safe destination.
And the industry doesn't really have the luxury of analyzing the underlying causes of the violence, either.
It also can't rely on the Honolulu Police Department to flood the streets with officers at the expense of other Oahu neighborhoods.
Once again, as with the homeless crisis, the industry should be looking to it's own considerable resources to design and fund a solution that provides safe streets for visitors and residents in Waikiki.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.