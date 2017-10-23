TRAFFIC ALERT: Transmission line work will spur complete closure - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

TRAFFIC ALERT: Transmission line work will spur complete closures of Likelike Highway

KANEOHE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

You might want to avoid Likelike Highway this week.

From Wednesday to Friday, Hawaiian Electric crews will intermittently close the highway in both directions as part of work on a power transmission line in Kaneohe. The traffic stoppages will be 10 minutes long and will be three times daily between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Kaneohe-bound H-3 exit ramp to Likelike Highway will also be closed intermittently.

And one Kaneohe-bound lane of the highway will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Contractors will be using a helicopter to carry equipment, ropes and cables from a transmission structure to the highway, the state Transportation Department said. Traffic signs will be posted, and special-duty police officers will be in the area.

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

