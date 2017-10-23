Rainbow Wahine libero Savanah Kahakai named Big West Defensive Player of the Week

Rainbow Wahine volleyball libero Savanah Kahakai earned her first Big West Defensive Player of the Week honor this season, according to a press release.

Averaging 4.83 digs per set in a pair of home conference sweeps over the past week, the senior earned her second career conference weekly honor. Kahakai led the Wahine with a combined 29 digs in wins over UC Riverside and Cal State Fullerton, recording double-digit digs in 17 of Hawaii’s 21 matches this season.

The honor also marks the third straight week that a Rainbow Wahine player has earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, following senior Emily Maglio who earned the honor for the past two consecutive weeks.

Kahakai has been making history for the Wahine this season as she just passed the 1,300 career dig mark and moved within three digs shy of the No. 4 spot on the school's career list.

