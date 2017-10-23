It's the case that has brought turmoil to the Honolulu Police Department for two years. Chief Investigative Reporter Lynn Kawano takes you inside the case against the former police chief Louis Kealoha and his deputy prosecutor wife Katherine as they are indicted by a federal grand jury.

Through her investigation, Lynn Kawano breaks down the mailbox theft that launched the FBI investigation into widespread public corruption and lays out the allegations against the Kealohas and other law enforcement officers -- including accusations of conspiracy, fraud, and obstruction of justice. She also sits down with the man who started it all, Gerard Puana, in his first television interview.

Lynn Kawano Investigates: The Case Against the Kealohas

A Hawaii News Now Special Report

Thursday, October 26 at 6:30PM

Broadcast on KGMB & KHNL

