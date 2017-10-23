Crimestoppers: If you're extorted online, call police

Hawaii residents are being warned about three extortion scams that use social media or text messaging.

In one of the scams, victims say a social media user threatens to release explicit video of them unless payment is made, according to a CrimeStoppers news release.

Under a second scam, people are being threatened with harm unless they send nude photos.

And a third scam uses text messaging: Victims say they're told they've been hired to kill them and the anonymous sender demands money.

"Please do not befriend anyone that you have not met in person on any social media platform," Crimestoppers Hawaii warned.

And if you get these types of messages, call police.

