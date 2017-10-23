Ewa Beach homes evacuated amid suspected gas leak - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Ewa Beach homes evacuated amid suspected gas leak

EWA BEACH, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Authorities have evacuated a number of Ewa Beach homes as they investigate a gas leak.

At least 10 units near 91-418 Renton Rd. have been evacuated.

Crews are on scene, but there's no immediate word on how long the repairs will take.

This story will be updated.

