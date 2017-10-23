Hard work pays off: St. Louis quarterback Chevan Cordeiro leads by example

Chevan Cordeiro had big shoes to fill coming into the 2017 season as the new starting quarterback for the St. Louis Crusaders.

When Tua Tagovailoa graduated and moved on from St. Louis to attend the University of Alabama after leading the Crusaders to a state title, question marks surrounded the team’s future at the quarterback position. But Cordeiro took over the job under center and won over his head coach, Cal Lee, with his effort not just during games, but also in his approach to improving each day he steps onto the field.

Go to any St. Louis practice this season and it's not hard to see why Lee has so much confidence in his quarterback. Before practice begins, and usually before most of the team has its pads strapped on, Cordeiro is already warming up his arm for drills.

“You gotta love him because he works hard in practice,” Lee said after clinching the ILH title this past Saturday. “It’s not where he just shows up, he puts dedication in practice every single day and it shows how he performs.”

Cordeiro has led the Crusaders to an ILH championship this season along with an undefeated 8-0 record. He’s thrown for 2,189 yards, 21 touchdowns to just six interceptions. But Cordeiro really shined with an incredible performance against California’s Narbonne High School last month.

The Crusaders defense, which has surrendered next to nothing all season long, struggled against Narbonne, conceding a season-high 50 points to the Gauchos. However, Cordeiro stepped up when his team needed him the most, passing for 409 yards and seven total touchdowns to guide St. Louis to a 56-50 victory.

After this past Saturday’s performance against Kamehameha to clinch the ILH title (266 yards, four touchdowns), Lee couldn’t say enough about his senior signal-caller.

“He’s been so consistent, week in, week out,” Lee said. “Sometimes, you take it for granted but in a big game like this, you feel awfully proud.”

Cordeiro’s recent performances haven’t gone unnoticed by the public, however. The senior, who has already verbally committed to play for the University of Hawaii, was invited to play in the Polynesian Hall of Fame Bowl which is set to take place January 20.

St. Louis will now wait to take on the loser of Mililani vs. Kahuku which takes place Wednesday, November 4 at Aloha Stadium. St. Louis vs. the OIA runner-up is set for Friday, November 10.

