Reports: 'Hawaii Five-0' showrunner behind 'Magnum' reboot

The writer and producer behind CBS reboot "Hawaii Five-0" is planning to bring back another TV classic set in the islands: "Magnum P.I."

That's according to Variety and other national entertainment magazines.

"Hawaii Five-0" co-showrunner Peter Lenkov reportedly has a pilot production commitment from CBS.

The show is being described as an updated version of the original series and follows Thomas Magnum, an ex-Navy SEAL who becomes a private investigator after returning home to Hawaii.

Tom Selleck played Magnum in the original series, which aired from 1980 to 1988.

