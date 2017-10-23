'Out of State' Documentary - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

'Out of State' Documentary

"Out of State" is a documentary that follows the lives of two Native Hawaiian inmates sent to a prison in Arizona.

The film's director, Ciara Lacy, and producer, Beau Bassett, stopped by on Sunrise to speak about their work.

