Business Report: Unemployment Rates by Island

Howard Dicus reports on Hawaii's unemployment by island.

All percentages are without seasonal adjustment; parentheses show year-before jobless rates.

U.S. 4.1 (4.8)
Hawaii 2.4 (3.1)
Kauai 2.3 (3.3)
Oahu 2.3 (2.9)
Maui Co. 2.5 (3.3)
Big Island 2.8 (3.6)
Maui Island 2.4 (3.1)
Lanai 4.3 (4.1)
Molokai 6.7 (7.4)
 

