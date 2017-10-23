For first time in 2 years, state clears homeless from Nimitz Viaduct

As the state prepares to sweep out an entrenched homeless camp under the airport viaduct next week, animal advocates have moved in first.

State crews launched a massive homeless sweep below the Nimitz Viaduct on Monday, the first in two years.

At least 180 people and dozens of pets were living below the viaduct before outreach crews alerted them of the upcoming cleanup.

On Monday, some 120 people remained — and many left for other areas of the island rather than taking advocates up on offers for shelter.

State officials said the sweep was necessary because of a spike in crime and because debris that floated into streams ended up in Honolulu Harbor and Keehi Lagoon. Part of the Moanalua Stream on the mauka side of the viaduct will be closed through Nov. 17.

After the cleanup is done, rail contractors will install fencing and provide security to keep illegal campers from returning.

