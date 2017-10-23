PUC expands rooftop solar energy options

The Hawaii Public Utilities Commission approved two new programs on Friday meant to expand options for customers to install rooftop solar and battery energy storage systems.

The "Smart Export" program allows customers to install rooftop solar power systems with a battery energy storage system. The solar system will capture energy during the day and any excess power can be sent back to the grid. In return, customers will receive a monetary credit on their electricity bill.

The program can accommodate up to 4,000 customers.

Credit rates for electricity sent to the grid during non-daytime hours are 14.97 cents on Oahu,11.00 cents on the Big Island, 14.41 cents on Maui, 16.64 cents on Molokai and 20.79 cents on Lanai.

The other option, known as "CGS+" or "Controllable CGS," replaces the Customer Grid Supply (CGS) program.

Up to 6,000 customers in the state can apply for this program.

Credit rates for electricity sent to the grid under the CSG+ are 10.08 cents on Oahu, 10.55 cents on the Big Island, 12.17 cents on Maui, 16.77 cents on Molokai, and 20.80 cents on Lanai.



