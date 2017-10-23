Missing 8-year-old found, reunited with family - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Missing 8-year-old found, reunited with family

(Image: CrimeStoppers) (Image: CrimeStoppers)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

An 8-year-old who was missing for hours at Kahala Mall has been reunited with his family.

The child had been missing since 3:45 p.m., and was located after 8:30 p.m.

Police said the child was found safe and was reunited with his family.

This story will be updated.

