UH basketball green and white scrimmage features familiar faces and promising newcomers

The Rainbow Warrior basketball team kicked off its regular season preparations Sunday afternoon with their annual Green & White Scrimmage at the Stan Sheriff Center.

There were plenty of young, but familiar, faces for the fans in attendance to watch and cheer on, including the likes of junior forward Jack Purchase, senior forward Gibson Johnson and senior forward Michael Thomas, who returned to the court after missing all of last season with a wrist injury.

The Warriors were split into two separate teams for the scrimmage, although there was some mixing and matching throughout the three periods of play.

It was an encouraging scrimmage for head coach Eran Ganot, who was pleased with the performances out of hi young players, particularly Drew Buggs and Samuta Avea.

Buggs, who also missed his last year due to injury, had his debut in front of fans Sunday and didn’t disappoint. He managed to distribute the basketball well, dishing out five assists while scoring 11 points including the game-winning three-pointer with just a second left in the game.

Avea, a Kahuku High School graduate, was given a rousing reception from the Warriors fans before tip-off, and he made the most of the scrimmage despite battling through nerves.

Avea threw down a highlight dunk during the scrimmage along with 14 points and six boards.

The Warriors won’t have to wait much longer to play against players from other teams as they are set to take on HPU in an exhibition match Wednesday, November 1. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

