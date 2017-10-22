Homegrown talent: Week 7 update of NFL players from Hawaii

After leading his team to victory this past Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Marcus Mariota came back in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns in a narrow 12-9 victory.

Mariota finished with 203 passing yards on 21-of-34 attempts with zero touchdowns. However, the former St. Louis standout didn't have to be at his best for the Titans to win, as they relied on their defense to hold the Browns offense to nine points.

While Mariota’s stats may not have set the world on fire, he did enough to give the Titans a win in Week 7. Although his fantasy football owners can't be too happy with his performance.

"Start Marcus Mariota, they said ..."

"The Browns are a great matchup, they said ..." pic.twitter.com/KeVMn4YNqQ — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLfantasy) October 22, 2017

But besides Mariota, how did Hawaii’s other homegrown talent perform this weekend?

Here, we’ll take a quick look at some of Hawaii’s NFL representatives and how they performed this week:

Note: Only players who made an impact in Week 6 are on this list.

Tyson Alualu, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers

St. Louis football fans didn’t just celebrate their team’s ILH victory this past Saturday night against Kamehameha, as they also had reason to cheer on former graduate and current Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu as the Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 29-14.

Alualu’s presence was felt on Sunday, recording four tackles including a sack on Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. Alualu and the Steelers defense held Cincinnati to 14 points on the day to improve their record to 5-2 on the season.

#Steelers DE Tyson Alualu with his first sack as a Steeler, increasing his career total to 18.5. — Dom Rinelli (@drinelli) October 22, 2017

Kamalei Correa, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Another St. Louis graduate, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kamalei Correa also played this Sunday on special teams for the Ravens in his team’s 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Correa recorded one tackle on the day, as the Ravens struggled to hold the Vikings offense at bay.

Rigoberto Sanchez, P, Indianapolis Colts

Rigoberto Sanchez was the star of the show for the Indianapolis Colts today. Unfortunately for the Colts, it’s never a good thing when your punter is the best player on your team.

Nice job by Rigoberto Sanchez getting off that punt. Rookie has quietly been impressive this season filling the shoes of a punting legend. — Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) October 22, 2017

The Colts were shutout by the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-0, but Sanchez, the former Rainbow Warrior punter/kicker, had seven punts on the game, averaging 44.9 yards per punt, pinning the ball inside of the 20 yard line on four occasions.

He also recorded a 58-yard punt, the second-longest punt of his young career.

DeForest Buckner, DT, San Francisco 49ers

Sunday was a rough day for the San Francisco 49ers as they were dismantled by Dallas Cowboys, 40-10. On the bright side, Punahou’s own DeForest Buckner made life difficult for the Cowboys offensive line at time, recording five tackles on the game.

Buckner now has 29 tackles on the season and 1.5 sacks.

But, pound for pound, 49ers DT Deforest Buckner must be on most underrated players in the NFL list right now. He is a BEAST. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) October 17, 2017

Manti Te’o, LB, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints defense came up big earlier today against the Green Bay Packers, who were without the services of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Former Punahou graduate and Saints linebacker Manti Teo’o got in on the action with two tackles on the game, helping his defense hold the Packers to 17 points in New Orleans’ 24-17 victory.

Max Unger, C, New Orleans Saints

The former Hawaii Preparatory Academy graduate was essential to the Saints success on offense against the Packers, opening up running lanes for running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, who combined for 162 rushing yards on the day.

The Saints improve to 4-2 on the season after their 24-17 win over Green Bay.

